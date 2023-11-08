Premium 3549 hectare (8769 acre) NSW New England cropping and grazing property Clarevaulx Station is headed to auction.
Featuring a circa 1860s four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with period features throughout, the property is located 10km north of Glen Innes with bitumen road frontage.
Other improvements include three large machinery sheds, a workshop, silos, a six stand shearing shed, two sets of sheep yards, and two sets of Weean design cattle yards.
Clarevaulx has about 1000ha of premium deep basalt and alluvial cultivation that is used to grow high yielding crops of corn, soybean and cereal crops.
There is also about a 1000ha of gently undulating country well suited to fodder cropping and further development.
Described as easy to manage with low labour requirements, there is also about 1550ha of open grazing country running through to areas of shade and shelter.
Water is sourced from the Reddestone, Reedy and Five Mile creeks, dams and reticulated trough system.
The average annual rainfall is 901mm (inches), measured over a 25 year period at the adjacent Glen Innes Airport.
Clarevaulx has a number of major feedlots, processors and saleyards within a 250km radius and is 64km from Inverell, 109km from Armidale, 218km from Tamworth, and 374km from Brisbane.
Clarevaulx Station will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Glen Innes on December 15.
Contact Geoff Hayes, 0429 201 120, Ray White Rural.
