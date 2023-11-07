Grain grower lobby groups are calling for immediate action to stop a hefty rise in container freight prices over coming months, in particular on the east coast.
GrainGrowers said container provider DP World was planning to increase container costs by a whopping 52.52 per cent in Melbourne, 38.8pc in Sydney and 37.5pc in Brisbane, price rises that will heavily impact the profitability of those exporting grain in boxes.
While bulk exports account for the majority of grain sent overseas there is a significant, high value niche in sending often specialised grades of grain in boxes to smaller markets.
GrainGrowers general manager, policy and advocacy Zachary Whale slammed the price rises, saying it demonstrated that the national guidelines for container pricing were not working.
He said the current arrangement was voluntary and was not impacting on the decision making process of those in the containerised freight sector.
"As an export reliant industry, skyrocketing terminal charges directly impact our grain exporters' global competitiveness," Mr Whale said.
He said the current situation on the east coast was in stark contrast to the west coast, where the government is involved in the infrastructure ownership.
At Western Australian container ports the price rises are around a far more manageable 5pc.
"The fact that the Terminal Access Charges will only rise by 5pc in Fremantle highlights the value of government ownership and involvement in the operaon of this crucial infrastructure."
He said the proposed price hikes highlighted the need for urgent government action to bring some sort of reform to export infrastructure.
"Government action is long overdue, it has been nearly 11 months since the Productivity Commission recommended implementing a mandatory industry code, and the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) has long highlighted container ports are not adequately regulated."
Mr Whale said while grain farmers and exporters were concerned, the issue also impacted mainstream consumers.
"This is not just an issue for grain farmers."
"Higher port costs flowing means higher prices for Australian consumers and it is high time the situation changes."
He said a failure to tackle the container port operators regarding their pricing structure could inflict long-term damage, not only to the grains sector but to all Australians.
