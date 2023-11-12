The 10 rural properties you would love in your Christmas stocking

Despite interest rates heading north and livestock prices going south, confidence in agriculture and land rural land values remains incredibly strong.
Here are 10 rural properties primary producers would love in their Christmas stocking.
Highly productive South West Slopes property Riverfront is described as being to run some 300 cows and calves or fatten 500-600 steers twice a year.
Located midway between Gundagai and Tumut and an hour and 10 minutes from Wagga Wagga, the picturesque property is headed to auction with a price guide of $8.5-$9.5 million.
Riverfront features abundant water and fertile "self watering" alluvial flats and has about a 2.5km frontage to the spectacular Tumut River.
Riverfront will be auctioned by Webster Nolan Real Estate in Sydney on December 12.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
Big Riverina wool producers the Shippen family is selling their southern piece of the giant Woorndoo farm aggregation near Lake Bolac in Victoria's Western District.
Ian and Camilla Shippen bought their 1420 hectare (3509 acre) slice of Woorndoo back in 2021.
The original Woorndoo aggregation had totalled 3353ha (8285 acres) built by Laguna Bay Agricultural Fund, an investment vehicle backed by the Washington State Investment Board.
Laguna had invested heavily in developing state-of-the-art raised bed systems for cropping.
Offers are expected to reach around $25m for the Shippen's piece of the aggregation.
For more information contact Rob Rickard from Elders on 0407 354025.
Premium 3549 hectare (8769 acre) NSW New England cropping and grazing property Clarevaulx Station is headed to auction.
Located 10km north of Glen Innes with a bitumen road frontage, the property features a circa 1860s four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with period features throughout.
Clarevaulx has about 1000ha of premium deep basalt and alluvial cultivation that is used to grow high yielding crops of corn, soybean and cereal crops.
There is also about a 1000ha of gently undulating country well suited to fodder cropping and further development.
Described as easy to manage with low labour requirements, there is also about 1550ha of open grazing country running through to areas of shade and shelter.
Clarevaulx Station will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Glen Innes on December 15.
Contact Geoff Hayes, 0429 201 120, Ray White Rural, Glen Innes.
One of South Australia's more famous sheep farms, the Downer family's Mount Beevor, has been listed for sale with a suggested price range of $25 million-$30 million.
Jim and Ally Downer are the current owners of the 1091 hectare (2696 acre) property in the Adelaide Hills.
It was first bought by Thomas Downer in 1949 after being founded by Captain Beevor, the first European settler to the district in 1839.
Located about 40 minutes drive from the Adelaide CBD, Mount Beevor takes in 21 certificates of title which agents from CBRE allow the flexibility to split the property if desired.
The property has been rated for 11,670 dry sheep equivalents.
The Downers currently run 2500 Merino ewes and 275 Angus cows which are available for sale as part of the land sale by negotiation as well.
For more information contact Phil Schell on 0418 809849 and Angus Bills on 0400 859634.
Stand-out 17,949 hectare (44,352 acre) Blackall property Paradise Downs has been consistently running 1800 to 2000 breeders and replacements with some of the progeny kept to feeder weights.
Located 20km east of Blackall, the property in 11 freehold titles is estimated to otherwise run 4500 to 5000 backgrounding cattle.
The country consists of 5666ha (14,000 acres) of undulating, lightly shaded open Mitchell grass downs country and 12,283ha (30,351 acres) of developed gidyea country with prolific stands of buffel grass.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on December 14.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Large-scale Undabri and Yambocully irrigation and dryland farming aggregation in the Border Rivers Region is expected sell for about $100 million.
The aggregation at Goondiwindi, Qld, features two distinct hubs that are owned by a private investment group and managed by Australian-owned-and-operated rural asset management group Customised Farm Management.
The contiguous 13,920 hectare (34,397 acre) aggregation comprises of Undabri (10,444ha/25,808 acres) and Yambocully (3475ha/acres).
Some 1700ha is able to be irrigated in addition to 8110ha of dryland farming country. The balance of the aggregation is used for grazing, infrastructure and as support land.
Expressions of interest close on November 23.
Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness.
Two big dairy farms are on the market in the south-east of South Australia.
The Fischer's Campbell House at Meningie on The Coorong takes in a mighty 1500 hectares (3708 acres) and is producing up to seven million litres per year from 600 cows using a 50-unit rotary dairy.
Bowds Dairy at Kongorong, 20km west of Mount Gambier is on 281 hectares (694 acres) and is currently milking more than 700 cows through a 60-unit rotary platform.
Potential buyers can negotiate for the Bowds Dairy herd as well.
Campbell House is available on a walk-in walk-out basis.
The Coorong dairy also has substantial cropping country with productive fertile soils, reliable rainfall and temperate climate.
Unusually, it has a 220m x 52m barn adjoining the dairy to house 600 cows.
For more information on both properties contact Elders agent Damian Venn on 0438 904 771.
One of the most famous names in fine wool growing across Victoria is on the market in western Victoria.
Today's owners of the renowned Eurambeen Station (2343 hectares, 5790 acres) near Beaufort are Charlie and Jenny Dean with agents expecting more than $30 million for the property sale.
But Eurambeen is synonymous with the Beggs brothers and was founded first as Mount Cole station in 1840.
The station being sold by the Dean family continues to feature those rich pastures on the famed red and grey soils with a strong fertiliser history.
The property receives a "reliable" average annual rainfall of 682mm.
For more information contact the agents from Elders Real Estate, Sean Simpson on 0418 320335 and Bram Gunn on 0400 683222.
Another big chunk of the Green Triangle is on the market with the sale of 20 commercial forestry block across 4812 hectares (11,892 acres).
The blocks are located in a border-crossing strip from Portland in Victoria to South Australia's Naracoorte.
They include almost 3000ha (7413 acres) of blue gum and pine plantations.
Nutrien Harcourts are currently selling the Fairthorne Forestry and Rural Aggregation.
Agents have suggested to potential buyers the blocks could be harvested of their mature timber and potentially reverted back to pure play agriculture such as livestock grazing.
For more information contact Adrian Smith from Nutrien Harcourts Ballarat on 0400 178 945.
Jewel in the crown Hunter Valley property Melbee is 311 hectares (767 acres) of prime freehold agricultural land adjoining the township of Dungog.
Featuring an historic homestead set in a delightful garden setting, the highly productive property offered by the Erby family is described as being extremely suitable for a wide range of agricultural enterprises.
Melbee has about a 2km frontage to the Williams River and is backed by a unused 120 megalitre irrigation licence.
The versatile alluvial river flats and elevated grazing country and is securely fenced with central laneways and cattle yards.
Melbee will be auctioned by Webster Nolan Real Estate in Sydney on December 12.
Expectations are in the $10-$12m range.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
