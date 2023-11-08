Farm Online
RSPCA boss talks CCTV in abattoirs, prodders and animal activists

By Shan Goodwin
Updated November 8 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
RSPCA boss Richard Mussell captures the attention of red meat processors at the AMIC 2023 conference as he talks about mandatory CCTV in all plants and a ban on electric prodders.
Video surveillance in all areas of live animal handling and a prohibition on the use of electrical prodders are the two big ticket items on the RSPCA's want list for abattoirs.

