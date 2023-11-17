Farm Online
Friday, November 17, 2023
Home/News/Property

The AgTech Revolution episode four: Water wise farming

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
November 17 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Technology is helping farmers make the most of every drop of water on their farm. Picture file
Technology is helping farmers make the most of every drop of water on their farm. Picture file

Water is a critical input for agricultural production, so managing its usage is crucial to making the most of farming enterprises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.