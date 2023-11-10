Jewel in the crown Hunter Valley property Melbee is 311 hectares (767 acres) of prime freehold agricultural land adjoining the township of Dungog.
Featuring an historic homestead set in a delightful garden setting, the highly productive property offered by the Erby family is described as being extremely suitable for a wide range of agricultural enterprises.
Melbee has about a 2km frontage to the Williams River and is backed by a unused 120 megalitre irrigation licence.
The versatile alluvial river flats and elevated grazing country and is securely fenced with central laneways and cattle yards.
Water is also sourced from Slaughteryard Creek, eight dams, and troughs. Town water is also connected.
The majestic circa 1830 homestead and its mid-1880s additions, has been beautifully maintained and set in a garden compound including the original stables.
Melbee was established by Duncan Forbes Mackay in 1826 shortly after his arrival in NSW as first officer aboard the Orpheus and later as the superintendent of Public Works and Prisons in Newcastle and deputy postmaster.
Family records the original two room homestead and barn were constructed with the help of convict labour.
Later, architect Ian Pender designed the four bedroom brick extension that now forms the main part of the homestead.
Melbee was bought by the Erby family in 1995, who developed the former dairy country into a showpiece beef property, which included the famed Forres Angus Stud.
The property is estimated to comfortably run about 200 cows and calves, which could be significantly increased with the implementation of a fertiliser and pasture program and the use of irrigation licence.
Other improvements include a substantial steel machinery shed and a cottage.
Melbee will be auctioned by Webster Nolan Real Estate in Sydney on December 12.
Expectations are in the $10-$12 million range.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
