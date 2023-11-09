Farm Online
Home/News

Coolabah's Colly Burl on market for $2.5 million after auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 2435 hectare property Colly Burl has been listed for sale at $2.5 million. Picture supplied
The 2435 hectare property Colly Burl has been listed for sale at $2.5 million. Picture supplied

North west NSW property Colly Burl has been listed for sale for $2.5 million, after being passed in at auction for $2m on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.