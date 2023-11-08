Farm Online
Global Dairy Trade index down 0.7 per cent at November 7 auction

By Carlene Dowie
November 9 2023 - 10:00am
Global dairy price index falls as whole milk powder recovery falters
The Global Dairy Trade index has fallen 0.7 per cent as the whole milk powder price recovery falters.

