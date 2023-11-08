Farm Online
Government's feral goat war misguided, critics say

By Liv Casben
Updated November 9 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:00am
A federal government plan to cut feral goat numbers has farmers bleating. (EPA PHOTO)
The federal government has declared war on feral goats but critics say it's a losing battle in outback Australia while farmers can turn a profit from the pest.

