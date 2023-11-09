Farm Online
Austrex's Oliver Thorne named Livestock Exporter Young Achiever

Updated November 9 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:39am
2023 Livestock Exporter Young Achiever of the Year Oliver Thorne receives the award from Nutrien's Colby Ede.
Oliver Thorne, business development coordinator at Austrex, has been named the 2023 Livestock Exporter Young Achiever of the Year.

