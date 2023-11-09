The latest in South Australian AgTech development was on show at a celebration event for the State Government's AgTech Growth Fund, held at Adelaide innovation hub Lot Fourteen.
Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) administers the fund and the showcase event put a spotlight on the technology it has helped develop.
Developers were on hand to discuss their product development journey and results, as well as the learnings they gained through working with primary producers.
Speakers were first-round grant recipients including Anna Falkiner from Cropify, a company focused on using artificial intelligence to classify and grade grains; Mason Erkelens, from RipenTech, which uses IoT sensors to measure hanging fruit weight in real time; and Andy Chambers, from Airborne Logic, which uses hyperspectral imagery and other data to assist farmers, private companies and government agencies in uncovering sustainable solutions to efficient resource use.
Ms Falkiner said the grant had been invaluable to the business, helping it produce a prototype which had been displayed at events such as the Yorke Peninsula Field Days.
The showcase event followed the conclusion of eight round one projects, which were announced in June 2022.
A ninth project is due for completion in early 2024.
Seven round two projects announced in August have all begun.
The fund, which started in 2022, is helping to fast track the development and commercialisation of innovative agricultural technologies within South Australia's agricultural sector.
Grants of up to $100,000 were provided.
The round two projects will focus on addressing a specific industry challenge in the following areas:
