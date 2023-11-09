Speakers were first-round grant recipients including Anna Falkiner from Cropify, a company focused on using artificial intelligence to classify and grade grains; Mason Erkelens, from RipenTech, which uses IoT sensors to measure hanging fruit weight in real time; and Andy Chambers, from Airborne Logic, which uses hyperspectral imagery and other data to assist farmers, private companies and government agencies in uncovering sustainable solutions to efficient resource use.