Improving science literacy and engagement in Australia's rural communities will be key to solving the challenges facing agriculture, according to a Charles Sturt University academic.
This year's World Science Day for Peace and Development, observed on Friday November 10, is hoping to draw attention to the theme of building trust in science.
CSU executive dean of science and health Professor Megan Smith said research and science-based policy are central to agriculture, yet rural communities often have limited access to education and resources.
"That's the paradox for a lot of our communities, that science is so embedded in how we come to know what we know, that we start to take it for granted," Professor Smith said.
"People don't make that connection back to how much they use science in their everyday decisions."
While science has been critical to improving agricultural productivity, the focus is now turning to how to preserve rural livelihoods in the face of challenges to healthcare access, food security and environmental sustainability.
Professor Smith said stronger investment from both government and industry, as well as expanding the number of education and research opportunities in the regions, would be needed to counteract the trend of falling participation in science.
"I think there are people in regional communities who ask really important questions and I think they've got really good skills to answer those questions," Professor Smith said.
"My feeling is that we've put too much emphasis on putting the resources to answer those questions in the larger metropolitan centres, and not as much to the regional communities where they can actually answer questions that are relevant to them.
"I think we've got enormous capability in our regions, and it misrepresents us to say that we aren't capable of asking and answering the questions that face us.
"People go, 'Oh, if I want to be a scientist, I'll move to the city', or 'That's where all the big science happens'.
"But scientists study the things are around them and are important, and no-one's going to ask the questions about rural Australia, if we don't put science in regional areas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.