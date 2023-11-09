Farm Online
Beef, lamb consumption lifts on back of price drops, MLA reveals

Updated November 9 2023
Trolleys are pulling up for longer at the red meat section of supermarkets, as prices start to drop in line with saleyard returns for cattle and sheep.
Upward movement in consumption of beef and lamb is already evident on the back of cheaper supermarket prices, Meat & Livestock Australia has revealed.

