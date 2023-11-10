A buyer has been found for an awkward sized block in SA's rich Yorke Peninsula cropping region.
The little 10.5 hectare (26 acre) block had been cropped until being offered for sale in the past few months.
With no power, no water and no permit allowed to build a house given its planning zone, agents had to pitch it as a lifestyle opportunity for some new owner.
It has sold for $150,000, or $5770 per acre, on some of South Australia's most expensive farm land.
And it wasn't sold to neighbours as an add-on block either.
Last year farm land prices on the YP rose 26.3 per cent, second only to the EP's 31pc, according to a Rural Bank report
The median price of YP farm land is a record $9473/ha so our little block's new buyer paid more than that with their successful offer of $14,286/ha.
But then cropping country has been selling this year for way more than that with $15,191 per acre paid at one nearby auction last month.
Sandwiched between Kadina and Wallaroo, the neighbours of this bare little block have way bigger paddocks set up for long cropping runs.
Agents from Wardle Co Real Estate suggested a prospective buyer could plant trees on their new land, run some horses or build a fun track for the motor bikes.
"The choices are endless with this rural allotment not far out of town," the agents said.
Brenton Brind from Wardle Co confirmed the successful buyer intended to use the block for a lifestyle opportunity.
Close to a bitumen road, the little block is just a few kilometres away from Kadina and just a few kilometres further to Wallaroo, and the Spencer Gulf.
