Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Farmers forum and Dairy Australia AGM to be held at Moama, NSW

November 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The farmer forum on strategies to be more resilient to climate change will feature dairy farmers Justin Kemp, Deanne Hore and Jacob Gardiner. Pictures supplied
The farmer forum on strategies to be more resilient to climate change will feature dairy farmers Justin Kemp, Deanne Hore and Jacob Gardiner. Pictures supplied

Climate, feedbase and the next generation will be discussed at a farmer forum to be held alongside Dairy Australia's annual general meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.