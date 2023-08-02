The latest Miller Nitro 7000 Series sprayers are taking spraying technology to a whole new level.
Application and machine data was transferred from sprayers by USB before advanced telematics put it into the cloud to become available in real-time.
However, the newly released Miller Intelligence models are unique in being able to send the data from the cloud back to machines.
This means growers can pre-program a spray job on their office computer, including information such as the particular paddock and related prescription application map and variable rates used, and then send it via the cloud to the sprayer and operator. Miller Intelligence has also put all the day-to-day spraying functions in the new 7000 Series cabs at fingertip control for operators, which avoids the need to navigate through screens with alternate systems.
"The different functions are easy to understand and navigate with the fingertip control," McIntosh Distribution national Miller sales manager Peter Vella said.
Mr Vella said Miller Intelligence had captured strong attention and discussion with growers at recent agriculture field days around the country and they had praised the return to using buttons to manage spraying functions, compared with scrolling through screens with other systems.
Providing complete connectivity and data control, Miller Intelligence is compatible with all major data management systems available. It interfaces with New Holland and Case IH systems and by taking up the option of the Raven Slingshot portal, it also can be used with other data platforms.
