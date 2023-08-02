Farm Online
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Home/Machinery

Spray technology taken to next level with Miller Nitro

Updated November 9 2023 - 3:47pm, first published August 2 2023 - 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McIntosh Distribution national Miller sales manager Peter Vella in the latest Nitro 7000 Series sprayer cab. Picture supplied
McIntosh Distribution national Miller sales manager Peter Vella in the latest Nitro 7000 Series sprayer cab. Picture supplied

The latest Miller Nitro 7000 Series sprayers are taking spraying technology to a whole new level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.