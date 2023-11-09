A new business partnership is offering to make measuring agricultural soil carbon more cost effective and accessible to farmers.
Carbon project developer, Atlas Carbon, and measurement technology specialist, Hone, have teamed up to bolster the soil carbon "baselining" process.
As a result of their partnership, producers will be able access a funding subsidy which will contribute to the cost of carrying out a soil carbon baselining measurement project on their farms.
The funding is available as part of a federal government National Soil Carbon Innovation Challenge (NSCIC) grant to support the development of lower-cost, accurate technological processes to measure soil carbon.
"We know soil test costs can be prohibitive for some producers and therefore in exchange for their participation, Hone and Atlas will provide a funding subsidy to their lab-based soil carbon baselining measurement costs," said Atlas Carbon chief executive officer, Ashley Silver.
Newcastle-based Hone, which counts grain sector agribusiness giant, GrainCorp, as one of its cornerstone investors, is the only Emissions Reduction Fund-approved provider of the Measure Model method for soil carbon.
It generates a digital model for soil baselining in order to reduce the number of samples required for combustion in carbon offset reports.
The partnership will enable Hone to further develop its on-farm soil carbon measurement technology device.
When paired with initial analytical data it uses spectroscopy to measure the composition of soil samples.
To field validate the performance of the handheld Hone Lab Red, Hone teamed up with Atlas to identify farm businesses registering for soil carbon projects who would be willing to trial the device and provide their soil carbon data to help build out field calibrations from various soil types.
Ms Silver said the partnership would offer much-needed assistance for producers looking to develop a soil carbon project.
"Partnering with Hone and utilising their measurement capabilities, enables us to offer cost-effective soil carbon measurement for our customers, by bringing down the cost of sampling for farmers," she said.
"Atlas Carbon offers livestock producers a market-leading integrated solution to evaluate the costs and benefits of carbon farming."
"Our partnership will help us to further evaluate the potential farm business outcomes from undertaking a soil carbon project, and deliver the data that proves Australian agriculture is an important part of the climate solution."
Hone managing director, Peter Johnston, said the two companies were bringing together individual parts of the carbon puzzle.
They would not just measure soil organic carbon, but to provide the assessable means to track and support change of practice to increase soil carbon levels.
"We want to reduce the cost of measuring soil carbon without compromising on accuracy," he said.
"The cost of initiating then subsequently auditing projects is greatly reduced, making projects like this not just environmentally, but financially sustainable."
"Better measurement leads to better management.
"Atlas Carbon provides access to projects, while we provide the soil measurement technology and analytical services to support them.
Ms Silver said an important component of the partnership was data collection and sharing in order to drive improved outcomes for producers as well as the wider agriculture industry.
The data farmers collected via Hone would be shared back to the National Soils Database.
"In my view this anonymised data should be made broadly available to the ag sector for the development of soil models to further reduce
costs for farmers," she said.
"We need more data from new soil carbon projects that can be shared readily.
"For that to happen we need investment to help farmers start a soil carbon project and then, through accurate measurement and scale, demonstrate what is possible under the right management to further understand the capacity of soil carbon sequestration and start cutting the cost of measurement."
