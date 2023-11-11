Buyers have snapped up the Weston family's four cropping properties in the Mid North of South Australia.
Their four-lot Fairview farm aggregation centred on Gladstone and Huddleston took in 526 hectares (1300 acres).
They were sold through an expressions of interest campaign by Ray White Rural with 11 offers were made with multiple purchasers successful.
No selling prices have been released although a big cropping paddock in the Mid North sold at public auction last month in Gladstone for $2,020,000 or $9484 per acre.
Agents said the offering presented an outstanding opportunity to invest in a versatile dry land cropping land with land tightly held within this region.
Very little of the land on offer was non-arable.
All blocks are securely watered from SA mains water and or bore water for grading as well.
Agents said buyers had the ability to consider flexible enterprise options including growing cereals, oil seeds, legumes and hay production.
"The properties will appeal for farm businesses for farm expansion in quality farming land or as investors looking to secure quality long term assets.
Average annual rainfall in the region is between 415mm-440mm.
