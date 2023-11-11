Farm Online
Home/News

Eleven offers made to buy Weston family's Mid North farm aggregation

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
More prized cropping country in the Mid North has sold. Pictures from Ray White Rural
More prized cropping country in the Mid North has sold. Pictures from Ray White Rural

Buyers have snapped up the Weston family's four cropping properties in the Mid North of South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.