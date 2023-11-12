There was zero buyer interest in the online sale this week of an irrigation block near Rochester in Victoria.
But a larger farm block about an hour away at Moormbool in central Victoria had a better result, selling for $3033 per acre.
Selling agents often report a "hit and miss" success rate for these middling sized blocks unless a neighbour is still prepared to gamble on an add-on block, often too big for a hobby farmer.
First, there was happy news for the owner of 110 hectares (272 acres) of grazing country at Moormbool, between Heathcote and Nagambie.
The slightly undulating grazing country sold for a respectable $840,000.
Agents from Todd Property, Heathcote did point out to potential lifestyle buyers the block had a number of possible home sites, with approval needed from the local council of course.
The farm fences were said to be good, with good runoff to fill the three dams.
The block is today used for grazing sheep but has been cropped in the past, the agents said.
Not so good news for the owners of a smaller block on 55ha (137 acres) on Bonn Road, Rochester.
Even with frontage to the Campaspe River and 21.5ha of laser levelling work done, there was no bids offered at the online auction for Hunters, across the road from the Rochester footy ground.
This block was located within the local council's farm planning zone with 2km of Campaspe River frontage.
This block is offered for sale through F.P. Nevins and Co and was offered at the auction for a starting price of $1,090,000, said to be still under the reserve.
