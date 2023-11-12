Farm Online
Handy $3033/ac paid for one farm block but no bids offered at auction for another

By Chris McLennan
November 13 2023 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
This 272 acre farm block at Moormbool, between Heathcote and Nagambie, has sold for $840,000.
There was zero buyer interest in the online sale this week of an irrigation block near Rochester in Victoria.

