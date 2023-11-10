Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
November 10 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasury Wine Estates has paid $1.6 billion for California's Daou Vineyards. File photo.
Treasury Wine Estates has paid $1.6 billion for California's Daou Vineyards. File photo.

Treasury's prestige push

Treasury Wine Estates is looking to develop another prestige global brand to rival its flagship Penfolds wine label after buying the up-market Californian Daou Vineyards business for about $1.6 billion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.