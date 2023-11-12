Around $3 million is the suggested price for a neat dairy farm for sale at Simpson near Colac.
Agents have listed the Heytesbury district dairy farm across 129 hectares (319 acres) for sale at $9200 per acre.
Heytesbury is regarded as one of the most productive and reliable dairying regions in Australia after it was founded with the clearing of the Heytesbury Forest as part of a soldier settlement scheme in the 1960's.
Average annual rainfall in these parts is around 900mm.
Just a few minutes to Simpson, agents from Charles Stewart say the farm offered for sale is highly productive and "immaculately presented" by the vendor who is retiring from dairying after long ownership of the property.
The farm land is the rich, gently undulating and well-drained sandy loam and clay soils the district is well known for.
Perennial pastures have been improved through a regular fertiliser program.
Agents say the fencing across the 40 main paddocks is excellent with well established shelter plantations.
The farm has 12 acres of fixed irrigation provided from an effluent dam.
"Drought-proof" water supplies troughs in all paddocks, agents say.
The dairy is a 22-aside double-up dairy, with as-new cup removers and auto feed system.
It has been modernised with a cow collar computerised system, auto draft, undercover AI crush area, auto teat sprayer and 200 cow yard capacity.
Other upgrades include a machinery/feed bunker shed (24 m x 9 m - four bays - two with concrete floor), feed pad, concrete feed bunkers, workshop/implement shed, calf and hay sheds.
It also has a renovated four-bedroom home "in top order", set in an established private garden.
"A wonderful opportunity to secure a highly productive, quality enterprise in such a renowned, reliable region," agents said.
For more information contact Charles Stewart Co agents Brian Gleeson on 0417 132077 and Michael Stewart on 0418 520467.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.