For those who opt to feed rather than offload during the forecast dryer times ahead, there are certain principles that can position a beef operation for success on the other side.
Establishing realistic targets, identifying limiting nutrients and monitoring progress are key.
NSW consultant Jeff House, Forbes, provided a rundown on what that actually means, plus a handful of other valuable tips for feeding cattle in dry times, at a webinar hosted by Local Land Services, courtesy of funding from the federal government's Saving Our Soils During Drought program.
While terms like survival or maintenance feeding get bandied about in drought times, Mr House said feeding for production was the only real option.
"There's no economic sense in a cattle herd being fed for survival," he said.
"All animals have to be productive so we can come out the other end with an efficient herd. The time frames in a cattle herd are too great to allow for unproductive animals."
From a cow perspective, that means animals need to get back in calf and not drop below condition score 2.
Likewise, replacement heifers coming through need to reach critical mating weights.
"If you're not joining them they still need to grow - half a kilogram a day at least, with a target end point," Mr House said.
"I don't encourage people to hold heifers over to join the next year, there's just not profitability in that."
Weaners also have to keep growing, at a rate of at least 0.5kg a day but ideally 0.7 to 0.8kg.
"If you don't grow them out, you end up with animals with reduced marbling potential and in the worst case stunted calves," Mr House said.
His advice: Set goals and review every three months, which means regular weighing of animals.
Producers should set 'triggers' and keep making decisions.
He also warns producers to be careful of feeding material not generally produced as stockfeed, like potatoes or cotton trash.
There may be chemical residue risks.
"Just because they are fit for human consumption doesn't mean they are suitable for animals," he said.
Good quality water is essential.
"Between 30 and 100 litres a day are needed - with the top end of that needed for the months we are now heading into," Mr House said.
"If you're in a situation where access to good quality water is restricted, that will influence your decision to feed."
The preference is that water is supplied through troughs and away from the feed so material is not being deposited into troughs.
It's important to keep cleaning and checking troughs - up to once a day.
Producers across the country are at vastly different stages. Some have been feeding since the start of the year while others who have largely been destocking so far have now made the decision to hang onto to numbers and feed on the back of a somewhat improved seasonal outlook.
"But whatever the situation you're in, it's crucial to identify what is limiting production," Mr House said.
"For the majority of the time, the first most limiting nutrient will be energy. This is equivalent to fuel in the tank of your car. If you don't have it, you're not going anyway.
"In dry times, protein seems to receive a lot more emphasis but realistically it needs to be in balance with energy. It's the oil in the engine."
Generally, 11 megajoules of energy will need to be met with 13 to 14 per cent crude protein.
"It's really important then that animals have sufficient amounts of minerals and vitamins but these are a bit like the battery in the car - you don't think about it every day but if a particular one is missing the system won't work," Mr House said.
Where animals have access to any sort of green feed, vitamins and mineral needs are typically dealt with.
Of the minerals, calcium and sodium are the major ones likely to be missing and they can be added easily.
Add finely ground agricultural limestone to grain at 1.5pc the weight of the ration. Add 0.5pc course salt to grain diets.
Additional amounts of salt are not needed if the water has high salt levels.
The most likely vitamin deficiencies are A and E.
Cattle will be deficient in vitamin A after about three months without green feed. Symptoms including night blindness, eye discharge and general ill-thrift.
A single intramuscular injection of vitamin A, D and E will protect for about three months.
Full hand feeding, where stock are confined to a smaller area, has many benefits, ranging from limiting pasture and soil degradation to the ability to keep a close eye on stock.
Stock do not expend energy walking around the paddock.
Further, the spread of weed seeds is reduced.
Mr House said confinement areas should ideally be close to yards and where feeds are prepared.
And there must be all-weather access, because the rain will come and as everyone knows, it doesn't rain feed.
When starting cattle on grain - use hay for the first three days, introduce grain gradually then continue to reduce hay and increase grain until the required ration reached.
Other key considerations include getting feeds tested as there can be very big variations in quality.
Be consistent - once you start feeding, be accurate.
Monitor animal performance. Ideally weigh them every month or six weeks.
And cull with a purpose if you do need to reduce numbers.
"Take out the ones not performing, the ones with bad teeth, the empties. Don't just cull based on age," Mr House said.
