Tasmanian dairy farmer Paul Bennett will feature in an episode of a television cooking show.
Mr Bennett, is one of several Tasmanian producers, who will feature in the network 10 Farm to Fork show, which starts on November 13.
Agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank is highlighting leading Tasmanian food producers through an ongoing partnership on the cooking show.
The cooking show, which airs nationally, aims to help inform Australians how to eat and live well, inspiring viewers to not only cook at home but also have a better appreciation of where and how their food is grown.
In the latest series, the show comes to Tasmania for the first time to visit a number of state's leading food producers, spotlighting and cooking with premium local produce - from vegetables to dairy.
Mr Bennett is director of Ashgrove Cheese, a family business operating since 1908 at Elizabeth Town, Tasmania.
Rabobank head of marketing Kate Holden said Australians had a growing interest in the source and provenance of their food.
A television program like Farm to Fork was a perfect vehicle to showcase the outstanding produce that the local farm sector grew.
"We want to be involved in telling farmers' stories in both rural and urban areas and raising awareness of the farm to fork journey," she said.
Celebrity chef Louis Tikaram hosts the episodes of the program filmed in Tasmania.
Mr Tikaram said: "As a chef nothing beats getting out of the kitchen, meeting farmers and seeing where our produce is grown.
"Tasmania is an incredible part of Australia that without doubt produces some of the best produce in the world.
"It was such a rewarding experience to film in Tasmania and get a deeper understanding of what this amazing place has to offer."
Other Tasmanian food producers featured include young vegetable grower Caitlin Radford and Mark Kable, managing director and CEO of Harvest Moon.
Ms Radford, from RADCO Agriculture, based at Moriarty, Tas, featured in a program showcasing the operation's brussels spouts
She said the time spent filming was an exciting opportunity for the industry and the region.
"To not only have a nationally-acclaimed television program in Tasmania, but to be showcasing a plant that people don't really know a lot about was such a thrill," she said.
"I'm very passionate about vegetables, and educating consumers," she said.
"Many people are 'scarred' from the over boiled brussels sprouts of their childhood, and this episode proves that brussels sprouts recipes are quick, delicious and healthy - and there is no longer any need to fear the brussels sprout."
