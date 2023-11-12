Farm Online
Tasmanian dairy farmer Paul Bennett to feature in Farm to Fork

November 12 2023 - 11:30am
Celebrity chef Louis Tikaram and dairy farmer Paul Bennett during filming of an episode of Farm to Fork. Picture supplied
Tasmanian dairy farmer Paul Bennett will feature in an episode of a television cooking show.

