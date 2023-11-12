Farm Online
Good Earth Dairy Camel milk set to enter WA dairy market

November 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Good Earth Dairy founder and chief executive Marcel Steingiesser has received a 4.4 million dollar grant to expand his camel milk business.
Another player might soon enter the Western Australian dairy industry, thanks to a grant to a camel milk company.

