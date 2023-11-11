LW Investments, the farmer-owned grain export business that sent a shipment of wheat direct from Australian growers to customers in Oman in the Middle East, is preparing to send a second consignment this year.
After successfully sending 35,000 tonnes of 2022-23 wheat LW Investments, run by farmers Barry Large, Miling, WA, and Andrew Weidemann, Rupanyup, Victoria will look to build upon the momentum by supplying the Middle Eastern nation with around the same amount of wheat this season.
Mr Large said the grain would once again be accumulated in Victoria and loaded at the Riordan Grain Services port facility at Geelong, with the grain run directly from farmers' properties to port, by-passing the bulk handling system.
"What we have shown is that farmers are capable of participating at every stage of the supply chain and directly supplying customers with grain, bypassing those other steps in the process that can create additional costs and lower returns," he said.
"We're not going to be taking on the big trading houses, we're not going to be accumulating a million tonnes or anything but we believe that we can create a successful niche market that delivers good returns for growers."
"Our first shipment worked well, the customers were happy with the grain and all the growers were happy with the price they received and the time frame in being paid."
Mr Large said LW Investments relied on personal relationships both with the end use customers and growers customers.
"We've spent a lot of time with our Omani customers and we've developed a very good relationship based on mutual respect and trust."
"In particular they are really keen on the traceability side of things and with this type of arrangement, with as few layers between the farmer and the end use customer that is fairly easy to keep track of."
"In terms of the accumulation, it is Andrew and myself dealing directly with growers, there is no agent buying for us, so it is as close to the source as you can get."
At present Mr Large said LW was happy to keep going sourcing grain from Victoria.
"The Riordan port facility suits us perfectly, whereas in Western Australia there isn't a suitable berth for us yet, but it is something we would look at if the opportunity presents itself."
"As I said, we won't be sending a million tonnes over, but there is scope to grow from the current 35,000 tonnes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.