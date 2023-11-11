A cohort of 16 livestock professionals have graduated from the Nutrien Ag Solutions Livestock Career Development Program after two years of training.
The initiative is designed to prepare people for successful careers in the livestock industry, whether they have an agricultural background or are starting fresh.
Regional livestock lead Colby Ede, who completed the program himself in 2002, said it is a welcoming and rewarding experience.
"It gives the participants of the program the right mentors and experience to ensure they enter the next stage of their career well-educated and highly trained," Mr Ede said.
"The mentors across the Nutrien network, that are second to none, the program goes beyond the day-to-day of working within livestock. It offers comprehensive training across the board from sustainability to understanding the supply chain."
2023 graduate Cody Benson said he's excited to see what's next for him in his career in ag.
"I'd always had a love for the land, but I had no agricultural background. It was tough to navigate how to enter the industry and when I found out about the Livestock Career Development Program it sounded like a great entry point," Mr Benson said.
"The program exposes you to people, experiences, and opportunities I wouldn't have had starting a traditional entry level role in the industry.
"I recently relocated to Mount Gambier through the program and have been supported to continue to set up a career in livestock by the local branch and the wider business."
Nutrien's 2024 program will kick off in February next year.
