Canola has enjoyed a renaissance in Australia over the past five years, with high prices spurred on by European biofuel demand combined with a quantum shift up in national production due to improved varieties and agronomics.
However, the brassica crop, with its temperature northern European heritage has an Achilles heel in Australian conditions - heat shock, with research showing temperatures over 30 during flowering, traditionally August to the start of October over much of the nation's canola producing belt, drastically impacted yields.
After three gentle, damp springs in a row across much of the country, courtesy of the La Nina events in the Pacific Ocean, this year has been a return to the more typical warm to hot and dry finish for many croppers.
With this in mind University of Western Australia senior research fellow Sheng Chen is investigating how to better manage heat shock in the face of a changing climate as part of a Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) funded project, by looking at heat tolerant canola genetics.
The findings are promising, potentially bringing down the 25-50 per cent heat shock damage rates in current industry standard varieties down to 5-10pc.
Dr Chen said it was critical the industry reacted to the possibility of hotter, drier cropping environments.
"Climate change has brought the heat waves earlier and earlier in the year, and the intensity of the heat is greater," Dr Chen said.
"This year in Australia (at Penrith Lakes in NSW), there were a record six continuous days of temperatures greater than 32 degrees during September, with the highest reaching 36.5 degrees - that's a big challenge for canola," he said.
"If a heat wave like that comes when the canola flower has just opened, the yellow petals become white and the male and female organs lose viability so they can't produce seed."
The five year GRDC project will look to produce heat-tolerant germplasm for canola breeders.
"Canola breeders may then incorporate this germplasm into new commercial cultivars and ultimately help the industry maintain productivity as mean temperatures rise," Dr Chen said.
There is some pinpoint research involved in the project, with scientists looking to isolate genetics specifically for heat shock, as opposed to related abiotic stresses such as moisture stress.
"The genes that influence a plant's ability to withstand water stress are different to those that make them heat-tolerant."
The work has been pain-staking but slowly progress is being made.
"In the last four years we've screened more than 300 canola lines, with about 10 per cent showing good results in terms of heat resilience."
He said the lines with promise in terms of heat tolerance were sent from UWA research facilities to Wagga Wagga in NSW where the NSW Department of Primary Industries have set up 16 portable heat chambers to allow them to conduct field trials.
From there, lines are tested again in natural field conditions but with controlled heat stress at flowering stage.
This year 48 strong canola lines are under further validation at five sites across WA, Victoria and NSW.
With less than a year left before the project's completion, Dr Chen is confident of delivering tangible benefits to the industry.
"We will be able to deliver to breeders useful information and seeds of heat-tolerant potential parental genotypes to use for their specific environment and planting schedules," Dr Chen says.
"Commercial canola cultivars can currently lose up to 25-to-50 per cent of their seed yield when impacted by heatwaves, but the lines we will recommend may lose only five-to-10 per cent or none at all."
"We should therefore see better crops and yield stability in the coming years."
While the current project has studied existing canola lines, Dr Chen says the next research challenge will be to successfully cross related lines to produce even more heat-tolerant cultivars.
