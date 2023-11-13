Fast growing national rural property company LAWD is expanding into South Australia.
LAWD has snared experienced rural valuations specialist and director Stuart McDonald from international property valuations firm Preston Rowe Paterson.
Mr McDonald has been appointed LAWD's senior director of valuations.
LAWD says Mr McDonald has more than 20 years' experience in the rural property sector and has worked extensively across the South Australian market, conducting complex valuations for a broad range of assets, including large-scale agricultural holdings and government infrastructure.
Raised on a family farm in western Victoria, Mr McDonald is highly regarded for his knowledge of the rural property market and understanding of agribusiness valuations, the firm said.
LAWD chief executive officer Enda Foley said Mr McDonald's appointment would be the first step in establishing a strong presence in the South Australian market.
"We're delighted to have a valuations specialist of Stuart's calibre join our team in what is the beginning of our expansion into South Australia," Mr Foley said.
Since its establishment in 2020, LAWD has grown its national presence to include offices in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Katherine (NT), regional NSW and Western Australia.
In September, LAWD added NSW's McCulloch Agencies to its business including its offices at Tamworth, Quirindi, Singleton and Wauchope on the NSW Mid North Coast.
Daniel McCulloch was made a LAWD shareholder and LAWD's senior director of agribusiness transactions.
The sale did not include the McCulloch Agencies' livestock business, which remained under the McCulloch Agencies banner, headed up by Karina McCulloch with their existing livestock team.
Last month LAWD appointed rural property specialist Grant Veivers as director of its Agribusiness Transactions (Queensland) to grow the business' presence in central Queensland.
Earlier in the year, LAWD further expanded into Western Australia with Don and Lorelle Fry appointed to lead its new Brunswick office.
Mr McDonald said LAWD's commitment to establishing a national footprint was a contributing factor in his decision to join the business.
"From a personal perspective, this move offers an excellent opportunity to assist in expanding LAWD's government infrastructure and rural property valuations services, with a particular focus on South Australia," Mr McDonald said.
"Living and working in the Adelaide Hills, and having specialised in providing agribusiness valuation services within the region, I believe my skills and background are ideally aligned with LAWD's leadership in delivering highly specialist property services.
Mr McDonald will start with LAWD in late 2023.
