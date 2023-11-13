Farm Online
Monday, November 13, 2023
Home/Machinery

Tractor of the Year named at Agritechnica

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
November 13 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Claas Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac has been named Tractor of the Year. Picture supplied
The Claas Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac has been named Tractor of the Year. Picture supplied

Claas was the big winner in the Tractor of the Year awards, with its Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac taking out the major award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.