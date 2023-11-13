Claas was the big winner in the Tractor of the Year awards, with its Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac taking out the major award.
Tractor of the Year is an international award recognising excellence in agricultural mechanisation.
Established in 1998 by the Italian magazine Trattori, the annual accolade is awarded to the top-performing tractor as determined by a group of 25 independent journalists with specialised knowledge in the field.
The awards were presented at Agritechnica, an international agricultural machinery exhibition.
Category winners and judges comments were:
Tractor of the Year: Claas Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac
With its 653 horsepower delivered by a Mercedes-Benz OM473 engine, the Claas Xerion 12.650 Terra Trac is the most powerful continuously variable transmission tractor in the world.
The structure maintains the exclusive feature of Xerion tractors with a 50:50 distribution on the two steering axles.
With its 4 tracs, the innovative design not only maximises traction but also effectively minimises soil compaction.
Despite the immense power at its disposal and its massive dimensions, the Xerion is very easy to handle, thanks to the latest generation of the Cmatic continuously variable transmission with four mechanical ranges, assisted by the Cemos learning-based assistance system and information input to optimise transmission, traction, and ballasting, with clear benefits in terms of performance and fuel consumption.
The new Xerion models are also much smarter thanks to customisable packages for ISOBUS applications and precision agriculture.
Customers can choose between GPS Pilot automatic guidance with various correction signals, online and offline activity management, and precision farming applications with section control and variable rate application.
All of this is displayed on a 12-inch Cemis 1200 terminal using the well-known Cebis control concept.
Best utility: McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive
Compact, robust, versatile, and connected, the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive is the ideal utility vehicle for daily use on the farm.
It delivers 114 horsepower from the 4-cylinder FTP F36 Stage V 3.6-liter engine and has an empty weight of 4000 kilograms, with a maximum allowable load of up to 7000 kilograms.
The automated powershift transmission allows for automatic shifting through up to 12 gears, both in the field and on the road, controlled by the ergonomic SmartPilot joystick.
The onboard technological package also includes the Advanced Driving System (ADS) dedicated to advanced steering functions, including automatic wheel realignment and direction maintenance on uneven terrain.
The axle and cabin are suspended to ensure maximum comfort in any application, and a factory-fitted front loader is available.
The digital equipment is equally impressive, with integrated functions for Isobus connectivity, precision steering, fleet management, and remote diagnostics.
Best of specialised: Landini Rex 4-120 GT RoboShift Dynamic
With the Landini Rex4 120 GT Roboshift Dynamic, Argo Tractors has raised the bar for specialized vineyard and orchard tractors.
The standout feature is the RoboShift transmission, boasting an electro-actuated robotic system that operates on both the three speeds under load and the four base gears.
All of this is complemented by the APS function - Auto Power Shift - for automatic gear shifting with adjustable responsiveness.
The multifunction SmartPilot joystick simultaneously controls the transmission, PTO engagement, engine RPM, and electro-hydraulic distributor.
The Advanced Driving System (ADS) is already set up to integrate with assisted guidance systems for precision farming operations.
Completing the package are the fleet and diagnostic management monitoring package, the Isobus system for implements management, and agronomic technologies developed in collaboration with xFarm.
The 'Zero Shock System' cabin suspension, combined with the suspended cabin and axle, ensures onboard comfort comparable to open-field tractors.
Sustainable Tractor of the Year: Fendt e 107 V Vario
The Fendt e107 V Vario is the first full-electric specialised tractor on the market with a power output of more than 60 horsepower.
It has a battery capacity of 100 kWh, which translates to an estimated range of approximately 4 to 7 hours for partial load applications such as pruning, grass cutting, or road cleaning.
With zero emissions, the e107 V Vario shares the same dimensions as traditional machines, allowing farmers to continue using their existing equipment with the tractor. The same applies to the four-pillar cabin, which, without an exhaust pipe, offers improved visibility compared to the traditional model.
Since fast-charging DC (Supercharger) outlets have not yet become widespread in agricultural and municipal sectors, the Fendt e107 V Vario is equipped with a CCS2 socket that enables AC charging up to 22 kW or can be charged through a 32 A industrial socket when used with a 22 kW mobile charger. With this charging power, the battery can be fully recharged in 5 hours.
