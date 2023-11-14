A high production dairy farm has hit the market on the tip of the Fleurieu Peninsula in South Australia for just under $3 million.
Offers are sought around $2.85 million for the well established dairy across 132 hectares (325 acres) which includes irrigation.
At that price, the agents from Raine and Horne say buyers can consider Blinkbonnie Dairy for around $8770 per acre.
Selling agent Paul Clifford also suggests a prospective buyer might convert the dairying property into beef production given its annual average rainfall of 725-750mm.
And for the lifestylers, the dairy is at the gateway to Kangaroo Island and is on three titles and about 90 minutes from the Adelaide CBD.
Just outside Delamere and a five minute drive into Cape Jervis, the property offers 325 remote, versatile and productive acres.
It comes with a 66 megalitre water allocation and high production numbers from 300 milkers and 100 bucket-reared calves.
About 13ha of the heavier flats have in the past catered for travelling irrigation, high intensity pasture production, hay and silage.
About 78ha (193 acres) is deemed arable and easily improved with ongoing pasture renovation programs; the balance of rising ground being suitable for grazing only.
There's also a historic stone cottage here at the foot of the peninsula bordered by Rapid Bay, Deep Creek and Waitpinga conservation parks.
The dairy operation is a 12 a-side double up herringbone dairy with auto draft feed and 16,000 litre vat.
The farm has a 300 head dry lot feed pad and a 100 calf rearing facility with auto calf feeders.
There are also three crushed grain silos as well as a Jackson calf grain silo.
There is various other shedding and a 93 megalitre catchment dam with dual road frontage.
For more information contact Paul Clifford from Raine and Horne Rural on 0427 796144.
