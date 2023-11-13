A bounce in fertiliser sales in the second half of 2022-23 has helped Incitec Pivot's business, but the big money was in explosives, ensuring the company could post its second best result in 15 years.
That said, however, Incitec Pivot's $582 million net profit after tax, excluding individually material items, was only just over half the record $1.02m reported last financial year.
After a slow start, a jump in fertiliser demand volumes in the later part of the year helped offset difficult trading conditions, including the cost of tumbling fertiliser prices.
However, as prices retreated, domestic fertiliser sales lifted to total just over 2m tonnes, or 9pc higher than 2021-22.
Even so, fertiliser earnings before interest and tax of $153m were restrained - well below the previous year's $614m - largely as a consequence of global prices shrinking from their unprecedented highs.
Ammonium phosphate values fell 31pc and urea prices were down 27pc in 2022-23.
Australia's biggest fertiliser company also had to weather a spike in gas costs to $79m and supply disruptions, plus unexpected production problems, including a sulphuric acid shortage, at its Phosphate Hill manufacturing plant in western Queensland.
Falling fertiliser prices, particularly diammonium phosphate, and the closure of Brisbane's nitrogen fertiliser plant also chewed into earnings, with the loss of revenue from the Gibson Island closure worth about $135m alone.
The Brisbane site earnings totalled just $20m to the year.
Meanwhile, Incitec Pivot's Fertilisers Asia Pacific business is still the focus of a takeover bid, or alternatively, a demerger from its explosives sibling, which was flagged a year ago.
Although no confirmation of the potential buyer has been made official, state-owned Indonesian company, Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, is widely believed to be behind moves to acquire all of, or a significant stake in, Incitec Pivot's fertiliser division.
Due diligence for a potential sale has been completed by the suitor, but Incitec officials said "the process is continuing to be worked through".
A sale, rather than a demerger was now the company's preferred option, with Incitec Pivot reporting it was well progressed with the "reshaping" of its business to be a pure play explosives operation centred on its Dyno Nobel division.
However, the prospect of the fertiliser division's full sale has set alarm bells ringing in the farm sector and the Nationals have suggested the federal opposition parties may even initiate a Senate inquiry into the pros and cons of any foreign bid.
Commenting on the full year profit result, interim chief executive officer, Paul Victor, said the company ended the financial year with significant momentum and started 2023-24 "on the front foot".
He said underlying earnings growth in the second half had been underpinned by a focus on delivering industry leading technology and services.
"The reshaping of our portfolio to a leading pure play explosives business is progressing well, with the regulatory decision on the sale of Waggaman due shortly and the process for the sale of our fertilisers business progressing," Mr Victor said.
"We will provide further updates in due course."
The $2.3 billion sale of Incitec's Waggaman ammonia plant in Louisiana in the US would also enable it to provide additional capital returns to shareholders worth up to $1b via a proposed combination of $500m pro-rata share capital return and a proposed $500m on-market share buyback.
If they went ahead as planned, the capital returns would require shareholder approval at this year's December 20 annual general meeting.
The shareholder bonus from the Waggaman sale would come on top of a $400m on-market share buyback which was previously announced.
The original share buyback plan was put on hold while the potential sale of the fertiliser business was underway.
In the meantime, IPL has declared a final unfranked dividend for the 2022-23 financial year of five cents a share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 15c.
"We are providing shareholders with significant capital returns and a business with a less volatile and stronger earnings profile, led by a focused and talented team," Mr Victor said.
"The team has a sharpened commercial focus on maintaining customer pricing discipline and improved margins across our two-industry leading businesses."
Looking ahead, Incitec forecast fertiliser demand may be lower in 2023-24 in eastern Australia because of weather forecasts of lower spring and summer rainfall.
Phosphate Hill's production would be interrupted by ongoing repairs initiated at the end of 2022-23 which would cut first half-year output by up to 40pc of the full year production forecast.
However, gas prices from Northern Territory and eastern Australian suppliers were expected to be about $45m cheaper than the $79m paid last year.
