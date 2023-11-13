One of Australia's largest container port operators has been the victim of a cyber-attack which forced it into a costly shutdown late last week.
Dubai-based DP World, which specialises in container freight, was forced to bring operations to a stand-still at its Fremantle, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane ports on Friday due to its IT systems being compromised.
Over 30,000 containers are believed to have been stranded in DP World yards across the country as a result of the shutdown, which the company decided was necessary to protect itself from further attacks.
As of Monday afternoon it was reported there had been a gradual return to work, but there are still extensive delays and a major backlog to work through.
DP World is an important player in the grains industry, providing container port facilities for packers in the boxed grain sector.
It had recently in the headlines for a big mark-up in its costing, which attracted criticism from grains industry lobby group GrainGrowers.
In light of the security breach DP World made the tough decision to disconnect its internet to stop the hackers getting further into its network, but this obviously meant many key operational systems could not be run and the facilities had to close down, with key equipment such as cranes and gates running off automatic systems.
The federal government is working with DP World to help the stevedore's response.
