Woolmark Company relaunches designer education program

Australian Wool Innovation has relaunched an education program for local designers through its marketing arm, The Woolmark Company.
The program, called the Designer Incubation Lab series, met recently in Sydney to get more wool on clothes racks.
AWI CEO John Roberts says Australian wool is the best in the world and AWI works all along the supply chain to promote its greater use.
"As the industry's research, development and marketing company we want more designers to value and use wool in what they do," he said.
"Wool is a sustainable, biodegradable and natural fibre that is perfect for use in so many different things.
"This program is about sharing the knowledge we have with designers so they step up their wool use."
The Designer Incubation Lab is a program of educational workshops and industry-leading speakers and features a series of workshops and international guest speakers to drive new opportunities for designing with wool".
Founder and Creative Director of INTACT Gabby Neal made the journey from Condobolin to Sydney to attend.
"Working with Woolmark has been integral to the success of INTACT, keeping our business up to date with the latest in wool trends," Ms Neal said.
"The Incubation Lab was an incredible day, connecting with peers, and learning about the latest industry insights and innovations and how designers on a global scale are weaving wool into their new collections.
"I come at it from a woolgrower and designer background, and it's exciting to see leading Australian and New Zealand brands getting behind Merino wool as part of the global shift towards natural fibres.
"Woolmark do an incredible job sharing their knowledge with the fashion industry, and more events like this will be key to growing demand for this homegrown fibre."
Other designers involved with the program include Alemais, BASSIKE, Beare Park, Hyde and Stone, SIR the Label, Iris & Wool, Christopher Esber and Venroy.
