A Jancourt East dairy farming couple have been producing high-quality milk for decades.
Karen and Paul Finlayson, FireLake Friesians, have won an annual milk quality award for 29 years.
Dairy Australia's Milk Quality Awards recognise Australian farmers for having their bulk milk cell count (BMCC) in the lowest 5 per cent for their size operation.
The Finlaysons received the diamond award for having the lowest overall count, collected by their processor Bulla Dairy Foods.
They have received a plaque each year since 2002, on top of the eight years prior when the award was first established.
"I'm just so proud of my husband because he's not only running the farm but he's looking after me as well and helping me out," Mrs Finlayson said.
"He's just amazing."
She said she hoped Mr Finlayson reached 30 years winning the award.
"The first award we ever got - I don't keep very well and I nearly died - and my husband was milking and coming to the hospital, milking then coming back, so the first award he said it was a 'bloody fluke'," she said.
"Then we tried to get the next one, and it just went on and on."
Mrs Finlayson said each of their cows were named, and Mr Finlayson himself had been dubbed the 'cow whisperer' because of his calm nature with the herd.
Mr Finlayson said he focused mostly on production and type with his Friesian stud, and managed the artificial insemination and breeding on the dryland farm.
His herd calves from mid-April through to the end of July.
"The whole herd has really neat udders which helps in the winter," he said.
He said he was "no different" to any other farmer, despite the annual awards and low BMCC results.
His BMCC average was 38,000 for the year with Bulla Dairy Foods, and during 2022 he had a test that came back with 16,000.
Mr Finlayson said he found he had better attention to detail being the sole milker, and milking a smaller herd.
He downsized to a smaller herd after he stopped leasing a neighbouring block about 15 years ago, and went from milking 140 head of cattle to 80.
Mrs Finlayson said they moved to Bulla Dairy Foods four years ago, and found their family-oriented nature and ongoing support had been helpful to their dairy production.
"It's like that saying, 'if you love what you do you never work a day in your life'," she said.
