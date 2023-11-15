Farm Online
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Home/Newsletter

Quality key to better lamb prices as spring flush well underway

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
November 16 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Bank insights data shows how the lamb and mutton price indicators are starting to recover.
Rural Bank insights data shows how the lamb and mutton price indicators are starting to recover.

Quality is driving improved sheep meat market pricing as the spring flush starts to appear in Victorian saleyards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.