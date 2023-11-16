MJO increases chance of rain

Longer term outlooks - those in excess of five to six months - remain a little experimental. At the moment, the Pacific El Nino is expected to persist until around May with the likelihood that the majority (but not all) of months between now and then will see rainfall deficiencies through eastern Australia, as well as above average daytime temperatures. By the end of autumn, a neutral pattern becomes the most likely scenario and the effects of the El Nino will weaken further during winter. This means rainfall patterns will return to normal in winter but daytime temperatures are likely to remain above the long-term average due to the influences of global warming.