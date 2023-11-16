Farm Online
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Home/Weather

MJO contributes to increased chance of rain in north east Australia

By Don White, Weatherwatch
November 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MJO increases chance of rain
MJO increases chance of rain

Although the Pacific basin El Nino events and the Indian Ocean Dipole are the dominant influences on our weather patterns in the medium term, there are other climate indicators worth having a look at. For example, to our north there is the Madden-Julian Oscillation. It is currently weak, with a pulse sitting in the western Pacific and this contributed to the development of a category 5 tropical cyclone, Lola, near Vanuatu recently which was the strongest system ever to occur so early in the season in the southern hemisphere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.