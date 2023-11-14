Laser levelled, controlled traffic farming opportunity

Burrenbah is a highly productive 162 hectare (401 acre) farming property situated in the Darling Downs prime Haystack district.
Renowned for its consistent and high-yielding crops, the property is located on an all weather gravel access road, 3.5km east of Brigalow, 25km from Chinchilla, 67km north west of Dalby, and 150km from Toowoomba.
The property is being offered for the first time since 2005 and is in two contiguous freehold lots: 129ha (318 acres) and 34ha (84 acres) respectively.
There is some 157ha (390 acres) of arable, fertile level quality black self-mulching soils, ideal for grain, pulse crops or cotton.
Set up for 12m controlled traffic farming, the country has been laser levelled and there is a manure application program in place.
About 120ha (300 acres) of cultivated area is currently planted with sorghum, which is included in the sale.
The balance of the country has been fallowed with 150kg/ha of urea applied, ready for summer planting.
Burrenbah recently received a very beneficial 30mm of rain adding to appeal of the property.
The property also has two surface dams.
Improvements include a 17x6x4m steel framed machinery shed with a sliding door and an ex-dairy. There are also two 24,600 litre poly rainwater tanks. There is power adjacent to the property.
Burrenbah will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Dalby on December 7.
Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
