Despite copping a year of gusty market headwinds, including repeated share price batterings, Elders says its diversification drive is paying off, delivering its second highest pre-tax earnings in a decade.
Although net profit for 2022-23 fell 38 per cent from the previous year's record, to just break $100 million, share traders have rewarded the farm services company's resilience amid sliding crop input prices, falling livestock markets and rising interest rates subduing property sales.
Underlying compound annual growth was almost 13 per cent for the year to September 30 and return on capital was above 15pc.
Despite weaker chemical and fertiliser prices, Elders achieved volume growth across most retail product categories and gained market share, too, while its wholesale division also boosted sales growth, despite tighter margin pressures.
Its growing product sales volumes, better control of its supply chain and a growing geographic footprint would help the company weather the coming year's dry seasons and lower prices
The big agribusiness' share price subsequently jumped a dollar to peak at $7.31 early this week after its full year results were released.
Not even its pruned final dividend - down from 28 cents a share a year ago to 23c to a partly franked full year total of 46c - appeared to concern the market.
Although still 50 per cent below the highs of 18 months ago, Elders' shares have enjoyed their biggest rebound and highest price point in three months.
Elders, which acquired nine agency and rural supplies businesses and launched a further six greenfield sites last financial year, has more acquisition plans in train.
It also expected to reap benefits from a backward integration strategy to streamline its rural products supply chain, including enhancing toll formulation capabilities with its newly acquired Eureka herbicide and pesticide production business.
About 60pc of Elders' off-patent crop protection chemical range will be sold under its house brand, Titan Ag, this year, rising to 70pc by 2025.
Managing director, Mark Allison, said the agribusiness was currently assessing 16 potential acquisitions plus more greenfield branch opportunities, with an eye on "multiple blue chip areas" where it has minimal representation, or none at all.
Last year's additions to Elders' network ranged from the six-branch Emms Mooney agency group in central NSW, to rural supplies businesses in Coonabarabran and Glen Innes in NSW, Brookfield in Queensland, and Quairading in WA, and a South Australian home loan service, plus new branches at Kempsey, Coffs Harbour and Lismore in NSW and Murgon, Queensland.
Although still forecasting more farm commodity market and seasonal headwinds ahead, Mr Allison was confident Elders would continue delivering between 5pc and 10pc earnings growth through the mid-term agricultural cycle.
He would not be drawn on specific forecasts for the next 12 months beyond saying that despite El Nino's seasonal risks, the total summer crop production outlook should be above long term averages thanks to good irrigation water availability.
Resilience was achieved due to our geographically diversified multi-product and services portfolio and livestock channels, which generated strong average earnings- Mark Allison, Elders managing director
"Our business represents a bit less than 20pc of the farm services market, but fortunately our share is across a very broad marketplace where margin diversification helps to balance earnings," he said.
"It's been a really tough market and cost environment on multiple fronts, but we've managed 16pc earnings before interest and tax and very strong cash conversion.
"This resilience was achieved due to our geographically diversified multi-product and services portfolio and livestock channels, which generated strong average earnings."
Western Australia, Victoria-Riverina and NSW generated the most earnings - $50.5, $57.1 and $44.6 respectively - although all states' earnings fell below the previous year.
Mr Allison expected 2023-24 to bring some margin recovery from rural product sales as input prices lifted, particularly fertiliser and crop protection lines,
Cattle and sheep sale volumes were likely to keep growing, underpinned by high national herd and flock numbers.
Cattle prices were forecast to increase in the medium term as export prices rose in line with the anticipated US herd rebuild, but lamb and mutton prices could remain subdued, while wool markets stayed relatively unchanged.
Chief financial officer, Paul Rossiter, said the magnitude of livestock market volatility in the past year was well beyond expectations with eastern young cattle prices experiencing their fastest retreat in 20-plus years - down 64pc.
Mutton prices were down 84pc since September 2022.
Falls had been similar for rural product prices - down 66pc for glyphosate and 62pc for urea.
However, volumes sold by Elders had continued rising - up 13.5pc and 11.5pc respectively over the past five years.
Elders' real estate business was being challenged by prevailing interest rates, seasonal and commodity market conditions putting pressure on broadacre turnover and regional residential sales may also be subdued in the year ahead, although the rental management business was very strong.
The financial services division had enjoyed improved earnings, particularly the joint venture insurance business with QBE.
This year was expected to see continued uptake of livestock funding products after a slowdown in stock transit delivery warranty margins which suffered when livestock sale activity was slow in the early part of 2022-23.
