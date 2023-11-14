Farm Online
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
ICMJ's Sam Turner on Aussie beef's livestock traceability leg-up

November 14 2023 - 12:00pm
ICMJ team member Sam Turner on tour in the US. Picture ICMJ.
As Australian sheep and goat producers prepare for mandated electronic identification by 2025, an ICMJ alumni has identified further opportunity to position the Australian livestock industry's traceability credentials ahead of one of its biggest global competitors.

