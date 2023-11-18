Farm Online
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Deciding when to sell impacts your final returns

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
November 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to sell and what to hold
What to sell and what to hold

Deciding what grades to sell now and what grades you are more comfortable selling post-harvest can have a large impact on your final returns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.