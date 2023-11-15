One of the farms bought from the Carter family's sale of their big Munga Park aggregation at Frances in 2020 is back on the market.
Munga Farm, one of the five properties sold along the South Australia/Victorian border in the reliable Frances district near Naracoorte, is for sale across its 520 hectares (1285 acres).
Munga Farm (south) was one of those farms offered in Tim and Valerie Carter's successful sell-off of their 2531ha (6254 acres) aggregation in May 2020.
The Carters bought Munga Park about 30 years ago from Bruce Burnell who had developed the property into one of the leading Simmental studs in Australia.
Munga Farm in Danby's Road, Frances is being marketed by PPHS with expressions of interest closing on January 18.
Irrigation across 35ha is a feature of the property which consists of heavy black-grey clay loam soil flats, with the balance being of lighter sandy loam and rising country.
Agents say the property lends itself to intensive cropping and grazing purposes.
Average annual rainfall in the district is said to be a reliable 520mm.
The property also hosts a large six-stand shearing shed coupled with significant and current shedding, situated for all weather access.
Munga Farm is subdivided into 19 paddocks with new solar livestock water supply.
"Munga Farm offers numerous options for successful farming enterprises," agents said.
For more information contact the PPHS agents Richard Harvie 0428 838570 and Renea Virgo Boddington on 0428 832728
