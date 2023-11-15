Farm Online
Home/Beef

EU trade deal and the US beef market: Over the Hooks with Steve Martyn

By Steve Martyn
November 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
European Union trade negotiators have come under attack from within their own ranks over failed talks with Australia, Steve Martyn reports.
European Union trade negotiators have come under attack from within their own ranks over failed talks with Australia, Steve Martyn reports.

With the media coverage recently of the breakdown in the negotiation of a free trade agreement with the European Union, there has been some confusion when reporting on Australia's "status quo" EU beef and sheepmeat access, even from some of the industry websites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.