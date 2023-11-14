Farm Online
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
BoM moderates summer outlook

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated November 15 2023 - 7:23am, first published 6:30am
Odds are still firmly in favour of drier conditions across much of the country but there was a slight shift towards more neutral conditions in the BoM's latest seasonal update. Map courtesy of BoM.
The Bureau of Meteorology's long term forecast is offering a hint of relief for parched farmers who have endured the driest October nationally since 2002, with a slight swing towards more average rainfall over the summer period.

