SEEDS business RAGT Australia has bolstered its wheat portfolio with the acquisition of BASF's Australia wheat breeding assets.
RAGT Australia, a part of French-based plant breeding giant RAGT Semences, is best known in Australian wheat circles for red wheat varieties such as Accroc.
Up until January this year the Australian division of the business was known as Seed Force.
BASF is a relatively recent player in the Australian wheat breeding space, but has released three white wheat varieties, Ascot in 2020 and Reilly and Kingston, grown commercially for the first time this season.
RAGT Australia general manager Dale Skepper said BASF's wheat and oilseed breeding research facility in Horsham would become a shared space, with RAGT using it for its wheat program and BASF continuing with its canola business.
He said the opportunity to buy BASF's open pollinated wheat assets was perfect for the business.
"We see this having a really natural fit with the other things we are doing," he said.
RAGT Semences new markets territory director Samuel Gaste said the deal would help the business improve its product offering in the wheat space.
"It will bring another level of genetic diversity in our global cereal offer," he said.
RAGT Semences chief executive Damien Robert agreed, saying it was a chance to add new germplasm to the mix.
"This new acquisition complements our existing wheat breeding programs with unique germplasm and will have a positive impact on our worldwide cereals footprint," he said.
RAGT Australia has a strong presence in other parts of the Australian seeds industry, including a substantial pasture seeds offering along with barley and canola varieties, including widely grown varieties such as Planet barley.
Mr Skepper said the BASF breeding program had several exciting developments in the pipeline.
"We're excited to secure this opportunity to launch into the spring white wheat segment, adding to our existing activities in the market."
BASF's senior wheat breeder, Maqbool Ahmad, who spearheaded the BASF wheat program in Australia, will transfer across to RAGT to continue to oversee the program into the future.
