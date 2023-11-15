Farm Online
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

BASF wheat breeding portfolio bought by RAGT Australia

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
November 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAGT Australia's Dale Skepper, general manager, Maqbool Ahmad, senior plant breeder, Samuel Gaste, new markets territory director and David Leah, technical product development manager broadacre. Photo supplied.
RAGT Australia's Dale Skepper, general manager, Maqbool Ahmad, senior plant breeder, Samuel Gaste, new markets territory director and David Leah, technical product development manager broadacre. Photo supplied.

SEEDS business RAGT Australia has bolstered its wheat portfolio with the acquisition of BASF's Australia wheat breeding assets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.