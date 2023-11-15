Farm Online
Home/News

Medicare, uni loans for pacific workers under new visa schemes

By Tess Ikonomou
November 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pacific islanders working in Australia and their families will have access to Medicare. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
Pacific islanders working in Australia and their families will have access to Medicare. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

A greater number of people in Australia are set to gain government benefits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.