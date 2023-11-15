Farm Online
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
GrainCorp buys Performance Feeds' livestock nutrition group XFA

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:00pm
XF Australia's business spans liquid nutritional supplements and the feedlot performance and nutritional consultancy, Nutrition Service Associates.
GrainCorp is firming up its footprint in the stockfeed sector with the grain handler, marketer and processor paying $35 million to buy liquid supplements and livestock nutrition advisory business, XF Australia.

