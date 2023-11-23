The use of treated sewage as agricultural fertiliser is inadvertently introducing plastic into Australia's food chain, but it's not yet clear what impact it could have on plant, soil and human health.
A team of researchers at the University of Newcastle has been awarded $637,430 by the Australian Research Council to explore the issue, in the first major investigation into microplastics in biosolids and biosolid-amended agricultural soils in Australia.
Professor Megharaj Mallavarapu and associate professor Geoff MacFarlane are leading the three-year study, which is hoping to fill a critical knowledge gap when it comes to the potential consequences of microplastic pollution on crop growth and yield, as well as human consumption.
While biosolids are by definition treated, they often have high concentrations of microplastics - thanks largely to toothpaste, cosmetics and other broken-down plastic products.
"[Microplastics] get into waterways from a lot of different sources, from runoff and streams," Dr MacFarlane said.
"In wastewater treatment plants they use the biosolids - which are the poo, basically, that gets filtered out - and they use that to put on agricultural crops to provide nutrition and nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus."
According to the Australian and New Zealand Biosolids Partnership (ANZBP), the majority of biosolids produced in Australia are used across agricultural land as fertilisers.
In 2021 alone, more than 349,000 dry tonnes of biosolids were produced across the country, of which more than 70 per cent was returned to agriculture.
Dr MacFarlane said microplastics themselves have the potential to cause issues, but can also act like a magnet, bringing other pollutants along for the ride.
"There's lots of other contaminants in the wastewater stream like PFAS and polyaromatic hydrocarbons and metals, and they can bind to the microplastic," Dr MacFarlane said.
"But when the pH changes, they can be released again. They may be bioavailable to the microbes in soil, invertebrates and the crop plants that are growing."
While they expect to see a negative impact on growth and yield, the impact on microbial health could also affect carbon and nutrient cycling in the soil, potentially damaging its capacity to sequester carbon.
The researchers are planning to choose a number of wastewater treatment plants and follow the biosolids on their journey to the farm, where they'll work with landowners to conduct field trials on crops and soil.
The team will also grow crop plants in research glasshouses and purposely expose them to microplastics, both with and without other contaminants, to look at the impact on the plant's biochemical functioning and photosynthetic capability.
It's hoped the data will help inform future approaches to soil and water monitoring.
But the wide variety and minuscule nature of microplastics - less than five millimetres in diameter - makes them difficult to deal with.
Dr MacFarlane said if they proved to be a problem, wastewater plants would need to improve their filtering and treatment processes to keep biosolids a viable alternative for agriculture.
"If less people are using biosolids, more people are using really bioavailable fertilisers which then have runoff and issues for environmental protection," Dr MacFarlane said.
"Biosolids are a safer ameliorant to soil, rather than using lots of nutrients.
"But in terms of food security, if we find that it is a big issue and it's publicised, it will definitely affect consumer perceptions."
