A good sized cropping farm in the tightly held Tarnma district of the Mid North is back on the market.
Roehrs takes in 210 hectares (542 acres) with a solid history of producing high yielding crops and quality hay.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts say about 198ha (490 acres) of the farm is considered arable.
Although land in the Tarnma region enjoys a reputation as being hard to break into, this property was sold at auction in early 2020 for almost $2.2 million.
Farm land prices have shot skywards right across South Australia since then.
According to a report this year from one of the nation's biggest farm lenders, Rural Bank (part of the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank group), farm land prices rose a whopping 26.3 per cent just last year.
Average annual rain in the Tarnma district is around 450mm.
Agents say Roehrs provides a rare purchasing opportunity in such a tightly held farming district with the farm located about 10 minutes from Marrabel.
"Roehr's size and location delivers an ideal expansion/scale up opportunity and is 'turn-key' if looking to amalgamate into an existing cropping and grazing enterprise," agents say.
Roehrs is held across two titles and is currently fenced into five paddocks.
Agents say the farm has a history of reliable production of cereals, oilseeds, legumes and hay.
The farm has secure water supplies with good infrastructure and well distributed stands of wooded shelter.
Soil types are principally fertile dark clay/loam.
The property was spread with both 500 tonnes of gypsum and lime at two tonne/ha in 2020.
"The property presents in excellent condition and is a credit to the current owners, their husbandry and farming practices," agents say.
The property is for sale by registrations of interest closing on December 5.
For more information contact Peter Marschall from Nutrien Harcourts on 0428 196935.
