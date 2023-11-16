Farm Online
Home/Beef

Beef will 'presume nothing' on China reprieve

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 16 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson at the organisation's 2023 conference in Queensland this month. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson at the organisation's 2023 conference in Queensland this month. Picture Shan Goodwin.

Australia's beef industry is "presuming nothing" as talk ramps up that China may very soon take action on the last of the agriculture sanctions it has in place in the wake of concerted diplomatic efforts at the highest level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.