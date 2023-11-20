The United Kingdom has launched a program to boost its dairy exports, just after becoming the world's fourth biggest dairy exporter.
Dairy Australia revealed last week that the UK had pushed Australia to fifth place on the list of world dairy exporters.
The program aims to grow UK dairy exports, which were worth £2 billion ($3.8 billion) last year.
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak committed £1 million ($1.9 million) to the dairy sector at the UK Farm to Fork Summit in May.
The Dairy Export Programme is a direct result of that funding.
It forms part of a wider package of UK support for agriculture, food and drink - which includes a £2 million ($3.8 million) to boost global tradeshows and missions.
The program will provide support for businesses, including education sessions on how to boost exports and target new markets and trade promotion activity.
It will include an inward buyer trade mission and a UK Dairy Showcase.
"Growing the agri, food and drink sector is key to growing our economy," UK Minister for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord said.
The work the UK was doing to strike free trade deals would drive exports.
The UK has signed three trade agreements since leaving the European Union - with Australia in 2021, New Zealand in 2022 and to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) - an Asia-Pacific trade bloc of 11 countries - in 2023.
"The UK dairy industry is among the best in the world and is renowned for being ambitious and innovative," Lord Offord said.
The UK dairy industry welcomed the funding.
Chair of the Dairy Export Taskforce, an industry program to lift exports, Peter Dawson said there was considerable potential for dairy export growth from the UK.
National Farmers Union dairy board chair Michael Oakes said the NFU had been working closely with dairy producers, exporters and government through the Dairy Export Taskforce to examine ways to reduce trade barriers for dairy, improve market access and identify new opportunities for growth.
"This new £1 million program shows how industry and government collaboration can help drive UK dairy exports, target new markets and bolster our exporting strength," he said.
"With the global demand for dairy set to rise significantly, the UK should be leading the way when it comes to the trade of safe, high-quality and sustainable UK dairy products."
